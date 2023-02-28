Fort Baker Capital Management LP Increases Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

MSDA remained flat at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

