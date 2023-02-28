Fort Baker Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 4.22% of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCC. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

LOCC stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.