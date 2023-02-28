Fort Baker Capital Management LP Sells 13,801 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 216,856 shares during the last quarter.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMGW remained flat at $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

