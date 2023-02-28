Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,216. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

