Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

