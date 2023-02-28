Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

LAD stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.76. 32,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

