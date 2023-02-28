Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.66. The stock had a trading volume of 376,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,265. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.69 and its 200 day moving average is $527.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

