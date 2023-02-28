Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Position Boosted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,225 shares during the quarter. Forum Merger IV makes up 0.5% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 2.68% of Forum Merger IV worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 299,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. 33,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,270. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Forum Merger IV Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.