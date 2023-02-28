Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 613,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,455. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franchise Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 153.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

