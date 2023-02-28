Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $11.16 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $829.64 million and $77.56 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00047638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,318,264 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

