Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

