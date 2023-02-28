FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

FSA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.29, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 12.17.

About FSA Group

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals and businesses in Australia. The company operates in Services and Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal arrangements, debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

