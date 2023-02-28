FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
FSA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.29, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 12.17.
About FSA Group
