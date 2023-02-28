FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) PT Raised to $34.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTAI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Mountain Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $73,046,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 875,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

