FTX Token Price Down 11.2% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00006292 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $482.45 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

