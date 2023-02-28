Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.