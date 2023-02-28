Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.
FULC stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
