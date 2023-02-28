Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($2.18). The company issued revenue guidance of ~$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.76 million.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 295,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Fulgent Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.