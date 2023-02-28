Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $85.53 million and $593,469.67 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
