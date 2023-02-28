Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 7.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.81. 1,586,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,537,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Futu by 19.1% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Futu by 47.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Futu by 92.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

