Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Lessened by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

