Gary A. Poliner Sells 8,296 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. 2,207,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,409. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGIC Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

