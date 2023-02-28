Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $8.23 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00031822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00218672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.74 or 1.00003932 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.45871432 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,248,291.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

