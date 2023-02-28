General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,458.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $13,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 191,137 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 17,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,195. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Featured Stories

