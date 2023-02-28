General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $228.81. 223,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

