General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,794.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.