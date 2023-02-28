Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

