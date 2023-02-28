Gifto (GTO) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.76 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

