Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:GAINZ)

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAINZ opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

See Also

