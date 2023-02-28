Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,188. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.572 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.02%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Partners by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

