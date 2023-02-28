Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 5.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.15. 92,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 684,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
