Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 5.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.15. 92,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 684,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

