Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86,326.92

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $86,326.92 and $1,701.06 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

