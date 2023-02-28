Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN.A opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

