Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.44. 179,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 289,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after buying an additional 1,838,102 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 280,474 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 269,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 349,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 182,691 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

