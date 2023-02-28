Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $32.44. 179,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 289,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
Green Brick Partners Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
