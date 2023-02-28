Gregory Bowles Sells 42,151 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 2,281,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.69. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

