Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,165,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 202,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.47 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Grindr Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

About Grindr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindr stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindr Inc. ( NYSE:GRND Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

