Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.15

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 273060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.
GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,976,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
