Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $1.62 on March 10th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6197 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance
NASDAQ OMAB opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
Recommended Stories
