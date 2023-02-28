Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) to Issue — Dividend of $1.62 on March 10th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.6197 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.