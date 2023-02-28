GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

