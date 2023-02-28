GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,484 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK by 37.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.83) to GBX 1,550 ($18.70) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
