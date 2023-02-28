Guggenheim Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $60.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 238.03% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE NOVA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 310,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
