Hahn Capital Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,640 shares of company stock worth $783,432 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $734.10. 43,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $772.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.55. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

