Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises 4.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Black Knight worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 2.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. 730,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,328. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

