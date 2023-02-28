Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,538,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $429.94. 107,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.24.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

