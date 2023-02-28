Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.0 %

ALB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.05. The company had a trading volume of 620,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

