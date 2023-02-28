Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.76. 287,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average of $244.12.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

