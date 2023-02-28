Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HRGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:HRGLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 785 ($9.47) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,080.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

