Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.52–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Shares of HSC opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

