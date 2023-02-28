Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $27.18 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $39.91 or 0.00172735 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and $2.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

