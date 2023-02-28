HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

