Head-To-Head Review: PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) and PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and PepGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals -864.70% -204.77% -68.99% PepGen N/A -76.28% -34.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and PepGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals $75.42 million 96.62 -$652.17 million ($6.13) -10.68 PepGen N/A N/A -$27.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

PepGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and PepGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1 4 8 1 2.64 PepGen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $78.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.04%. PepGen has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Given PepGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PepGen is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of PepGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PepGen beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also developing PGN-EDODM1, an EDO peptide-conjugated PMO for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as EDO therapeutic candidates, such as PGN-EDO53, PGN-EDO45, and PGN-EDO44 for the treatment of DMD. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

