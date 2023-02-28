Head to Head Review: Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.34 $56.06 million $0.88 2.19 Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 220.50 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50% Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retractable Technologies and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

